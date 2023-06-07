Fuel subsidy: FUOYE staff laud VC for providing new 60-seater bus

Members of staff of the Federal University Oye- Ekiti (FUOYE) on Wednesday lauded the management of the institution for providing a new 60-seater bus for their use.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the bus, according to the management led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Fasina, is to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Funso Ogunmodede who spoke on behalf of the staff, noted that the vice chancellor had never betrayed their expectations.

Ogunmodede said that this was in spite of the various ongoing projects within the twin campuses in Oye and Ikole-Ekiti.

“We cannot thank God enough for making Prof. Abayomi Fasina, the FUOYE Vice Chancellor at a time like this.

“The vice chancellor has changed the face of leadership in FUOYE with his numerous achievements in providing infrastructure, promoting staff welfare and enhancing an enabling environment for the students.

“This no doubt, with his administration’s open door policy, is the best to have happened to FUOYE in recent times because he has no doubt registered his name in gold as the best administrator of FUOYE.”

He noted that the bus would go a long way in tackling the effects of the fuel subsidy removal, adding that the staff were excited with the development because the VC had not deviated from ensuring that the staff got the best treatment.

“We are very happy, because Prof. Fasina has transformed every aspect of the university. We are happy for this latest gesture, God bless him for us,” he said.