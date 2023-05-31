Fuel subsidy: FG, NLC get set to meet

Representatives of the Federal Government are expected to meet with the Nigeria Labour Congress today, Wednesday by 2pm over the planned removal of fuel subsidy.

The NLC National President, Joe Ajaero, made the disclosure during an interview with channels television on Wednesday morning.

He said the position of Labour had been clear that even if President Bola Tinubu has a good intention, alternatives must be provided.

He said the President should have asked questions and find out the implications of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians on the streets.

The NLC boss listed the alternatives to include the repair of the nation’s four refineries, provision of transportation or alternatives for the Nigerian workers, amongst others.

“The pronouncement by Mr President is as good as law and if in the process we make a law that is not practicable, the same people that made the law can look at it,” Ajaero said while calling for a review of the President’s pronouncement.

“Does it bring pleasure to us to say subsidy is gone and people start suffering? Is it not part of leadership for us to look at how the suffering of the people can be reduced?” he asked.

Tinubu while giving his inaugural speech on Monday, May 29,2023 had declared, “Subsidy is gone”.

Though the president’s image makers in statements issued by the state house insisted that the new president was misquoted by some sections of the media.

Tinubu’s declaration led to an increase in panic buying with some filling stations across the country pegging the pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit to as high as N600 per litre.

The organized labour comprising of Trade Union Congress and the Nigeria Labour Congress described the move by Tinubu as a “joke taken too far”.

It is expected that today’s meeting will provide a lasting solution to the situation on ground.

Already, the Nigerian National Population Company Limited noted that the country was spending over N400bn monthly on subsidy. Industry experts have said the model was not sustainable in the long run.

The subsidy on fuel, when removed, will be channeled into the development of other sectors, President Tinubu said on Monday.