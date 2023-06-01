Fuel Subsidy: FG, Labour meeting ends in deadlock

The meeting between representatives of the Federal Government and Organised Labour over the removal of fuel subsidy has ended in a deadlock.

The meeting, held on Wednesday at the State House, Abuja, had the two sides confirm no agreement was reached.

While the Organised Labour was led to the meeting by the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and his counterpart in the Trade Union Congress, Comrade Festus Osifo, the government side equally had a former President of the NLC and immediate past Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

It also included the Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan; Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, Mele Kyari; and a former Commissioner for Information in Lagos State, who served as Director in the defunct Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Organisation, Dele Alake,.

Ajaero and Osifo, who spoke after the meeting, said Organised Labour was demanding the suspension of the increase in the price of petrol before any further discussion.

Ajaero confirmed there was no consensus after the meeting.

He said: “As far as labour is concerned, we didn’t have a consensus in this meeting.”

He said the decision of the NNPCL to review upward the pump price of petrol in its filling stations nationwide was faulty, adding: “That’s the principle of negotiation.

“You don’t put the partner, ask them to negotiate under gunpoint.

“The prayers of the NLC is that we go back to status quo, negotiate, think of alternatives and all the effects and how to manage the effects this action is going to have on the people.

“If it is an action that must take off.

“The subsidy provision has been made up to the end of June.

“And before then, conscious people, labour management, government should be able to think of what will happen at the end of June.

“You don’t start it before the time.”

Blake told State House Correspondents: “We have been deliberating on finding very amicable solutions to the issue at hand, to the queue and all of that and the increase in pump price.

“We had a very robust engagement.

“We cross-fertilised ideas.

“Ideas flew from all sides and there is one thing that is remarkable even from the Labour side, and that is Nigeria.

“We are all looking at the peace, progress and stability of Nigeria.

“That is what is paramount.

“Of course, the NNPCL CEO is here, Mr. Kyari.

“We cannot go into details now because the talks are still ongoing.

“We cannot finish everything at one setting.

“So, we have adjourned now.

“We are continuing the talks at a later date very shortly.

“But the point is that the talks are ongoing and it always better for all sides to keep talking with a view to arriving at a very amicable resolution that will be in the longer term interest for all Nigerians.

“That is as much as we can say now.”

