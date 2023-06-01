Fuel Scarcity: We are our own problem, not Tinubu — Tacha + Video

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has said that Nigerians are to blame for the current hardship in getting petrol and not President Bola Tinubu.

The reality television star said this in a video she posted on her Twitter handle over the petrol scarcity in the country.

Tasha, who was disqualified from the Season 4 of the show, said President Tinubu’s pronouncement during his inaugural speech on May 29, 2023 should not translate to petrol scarcity.

She said: “Let nobody deceive you, Tinubu is not the problem.

“We ourselves are the problem.

“The President just made a statement.

“He has not yet announced that the subsidy has been removed.

“He only said he will remove it, but it hasn’t been removed.

“We have started hiking the price of everything and fuelling stations have already started selling fuel at increased prices, selling fuel for N500.”