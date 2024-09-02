Fuel scarcity: Protesters in Abuja want Kyari sacked

Scores of demonstrators hit the streets of Abuja on Monday to demand the immediate dismissal of the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, Mele Kyari, over the lingering fuel scarcity bedevilling the country.

The protest comes on the heels of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited’s confession that its substantial debt to suppliers is endangering the sustainable fuel supply.

Among other things, the corporation highlighted that the financial strain is placing significant pressure on its operations and threatening the stability of fuel supplies.

Chanting solidarity songs and displaying several banners that read ‘We are tired of fuel scarcity and stories on why refineries are not working, ‘No direction under Kyari’ and ‘We want accountability in the affairs of NNPCL’, the demonstrators lamented that Kyari’s tenure was marked by a dismal scorecard that raises more questions than answers.

Addressing newsmen at Unity Fountain after the rally in Abuja, Convener of the Coalition of Concerned Civil Society Organizations, Aminu Abbas wondered why a nation blessed with oil like Nigeria should continue to suffer acute petrol scarcity.

He said, “To President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and all those in positions of power, we say the time to act is now. Show us that you stand with the people, not those who profit from our misery. Mr Kyari must be shown the way out, and the NNPCL must be reformed to serve the interests of all Nigerians. We will not be silenced.

“The fuel scarcity we endure today is not just a mere inconvenience; it is a calculated perpetuation of suffering. Under Mr Kyari’s leadership, the situation has gone from bad to worse, with no end in sight. What has he done to alleviate this crisis? It is clear he seems intent on maintaining a status quo that benefits only a select few while the masses suffer.

“Why do we, the people, have to endure endless queues, inflated prices, and the daily uncertainty of whether we can fuel our vehicles or power our homes? The answer lies in the gross incompetence and mismanagement that have become the hallmarks of Mr. Kyari’s leadership.”

