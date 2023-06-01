Fuel Scarcity, Power Outage, others: I’m going back to where I came from — Tiwa Savage

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has said that she would be returning to where she came from after experiencing some difficulties.

She spoke in a post on her Instagram page following fuel scarcity, power outage and other forms of inconveniences.

However, Savage did not reveal where she returned from.

She wrote: “Literally less than an hour back in Naija, and one of the car tires gone.

“Another car is now in the queue for fuel.

“Issue with electricity in my house.

“I’m logging off and going back to where I came from.”