Fuel scarcity: NSCDC arrests 36 suspects for hoarding, selling above official rate

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nasarawa State Command has arrested 36 suspects for allegedly hoarding and selling petrol above the official pump price of N145 per litre.

The Commandant of the Corps, Muhammad Mahmoud-Fari, while presenting the suspects to newsmen on Wednesday in Lafia, said they were apprehended for flouting the laws guiding the sale of the product in the state.

Mahmoud-Fari said the suspects would be charged to court and prosecuted accordingly to serve as a deterrent to others.

He said the command would continue to raid petrol stations engaged in unwholesome practices to ensure that they complied with the law guiding their businesses.

He said: “We shall continue to clampdown on petrol stations selling above the official rates or hoarding the products.

“We will force them to sell to members of the public at the government-approved price of N145 per litre.”