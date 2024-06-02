Fuel scarcity looms as NUPENG directs members to join nationwide strike

Nigerians may be in for fuel scarcity as the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers has directed its members to comply with the directive of the two labour centres to begin an indefinite nationwide strike on Monday.

Its General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale, in a statement on Saturday, said the union was committed to ensuring total compliance with the directive.

Recall that the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria declared an indefinite nationwide strike to begin on Monday, to express their grievances over the proposed new minimum wage..

In a joint statement signed by NLC President, Joe Ajaero and TUC President, Festus Osifo, the centres declared the strike over the tripartite committee’s inability to agree on a new minimum wage and the hike in electricity tariff.

Also Read:

Afolabi said the union was concerned and disturbed with the insensitive attitude of the federal government “to the very critical issue of negotiating a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

“This is in view of the various socio- economic policies of this administration that have impoverished the working people of this country.

“Leaders of our great union at all levels, from the units, zones and branches, should immediately put all processes in place to ensure total compliance with this directive.”