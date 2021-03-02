The All Progressives Congress says that the current fuel scarcity and queues noticed at filling stations in Abuja and some parts of the country are artificial.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja while reacting to the development.

Akpanudoedehe said the party’s leadership had been in touch with the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.

He added that the APC leadership was also in touch with the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Mele Kyari over the development.

“It is artificial fuel scarcity. We have received assurances from the minister of state for petroleum resources and NNPC GMD that there is more than enough petrol to last the country for 40 days.

“There is no need for panic buying and we urge petroleum filling stations to resist the urge to hoard products and illegally hike prices,” he said.