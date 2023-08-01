Fuel hike: Federal polytechnic, Ebonyi offers staff free transportation

828 828

The Federal Polytechnic, Unwana, Ebonyi, has provided free transportation for its staff, to ease difficulties occasioned by the prevailing fuel pump price hike in the country.

This is contained in a statement, signed by the institution’s Registrar, Val Okafor, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Tuesday in Abakaliki.

Okafor, in the statement, noted that the free ‘bus service’ will serve as a palliative to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal by the federal government.

“The institution’s management after its 414th regular meeting on July 25, considered the adverse effects of the fuel hike on staff.

ALSO READ:

“The free bus service will last for one and half months and take effect from July 27th,” the statement read.

The Registrar said that the institution’s two luxury buses would be used for that purpose.

“The buses will operate one trip from Afikpo to Unwana and vice versa on weekdays.

“They will depart Amuro town hall bus stop, Afikpo, by 7.30am to the institution and depart from the old administration block car park by 4.pm for the return trip,” the statement read.

Okafor enjoined staff to note the bus schedule and conduct themselves orderly during trips.

“The drivers must, however, ensure that the buses are not unduly overloaded.

“The Rector of the institution wishes staff safe trips,” the statement read.