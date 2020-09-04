The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has reacted to the recent increment in electricity tariffs and fuel price in Nigeria by the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The increment, which saw fuel price becoming N162/litre in several filling stations, was greeted by mass rejection by citizens and important personalities in the country.

This is also a confirmation of one of primate Ayodele’s prophecy in 2015 during the release of his annual book of prophecy, titled: “Warning to the nations.”

In his reaction to this development, Primate Ayodele frowned at the government for making policies that won’t make life better for Nigerians, noting that the government is in a confused state, hence it is impossible for it to know what to do.

He further explained that the Lord has spoken to him that Nigeria will break if care isn’t taken and that Nigeria should get prepared for more crisis.

He berated the performance of the government on security, employment and foreign exchange rate, which sees the Naira exchanging for N500/$1.

Elijah said: “Nigerians have just started to suffer.

“This government has nothing to offer.

“They don’t know what to do.

“They don’t have direction.

“We are not talking about that alone.

“We are talking about security.

“The government of Buhari is not interested in making lives better for the citizens.

“How long do we continue to manage this?

“The Lord spoke to me that Nigeria will break.

“International debt is nothing to write home about.

“The rate of unemployment is high.

“Nigeria will still go into recession no matter what.

“The people in charge of the economy are confused.

“This is the fulfillment of my prophecy.

“I said it in 2015 that Nigeria will still buy petrol at N150, if care isn’t taken dollar will jack up to N500, some governors will not be able to pay the N30,000 minimum wage.

“Nigeria needs prayers.

“The crisis has not started.

“As from next year, there will be water shortage, famine, food scarcity.”