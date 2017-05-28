Fuel crisis: Fayose, marketers meeting in Osun Government House

LATEST NEWS:
A meeting to resolve the crisis between the Ekiti State Government and petroleum marketers in the state is ongoing at the Osun State Government House, Osogbo.

The petrol marketers, according to available information, had met with Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State on May 31.

It was at that meeting that the one being held today was fixed to resolve all issues.

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, is said to be at the head of the delegation of the Ekiti State Government to the meeting.

From Ekiti State at the meeting with Fayose are said to be the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe; the Arinjale of Ise-Ekiti, Oba Adetunji Ajayi; the Alara of Aramoko, Oba Olu Adeyemi; the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police; and representatives of the Muslim and Christian communities.


