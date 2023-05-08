FUDMA admits 6,012, promises employment for First-class graduates

The Federal University, Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA), in Katsina State, said its Senate has approved automatic employment for First-Class graduates of the institution.

The Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University, Prof. Armaya’u Hamisu-Bichi, disclosed this during the FUDMA 11th matriculation ceremony Monday in Dutsin-Ma.

No fewer than 6,012 students were admitted into various departments for the 2022/2023 academic session.

“Out of over 10,000 Candidates who applied to this university, today we are matriculating 6,012 students into various departments in their respective Faculties.

“Therefore, I share with you the joy of being admitted into your respective programmes of your choice. I once again welcome you all to this wonderful serene academic environment.

“Let me assure you that this university is configured to produce excellent graduates that will transform future societies and demonstrate competitive posture among Nigeria universities.

“The University places unwavering attention and focus on academic excellence through effective teaching and learning environment,” the VC said.

He explained that to encourage students to cultivate their potentialities to the fullest, the Senate of the University has approved the following.

“Students who scored a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.50 and above at the end of any academic year are crowned the University Scholars and are placed on the VC’s honours list of academic excellence with some privileges.

“Those who earned a CGPA 4.00-4.49 at the end of every academic year, will have their names appear on the Dean’s list of academic year and shall receive a book allowance.

“The student that graduate with First-Class honours degree at the end of his/her studies in FUDMA would be offered automatic employment by the University Council.

“To serve as an executive member of any registered society or association whether Academic, religious, Cultural or Social, a Student must have a minimum CGPA of 3.00,” the VC said.

He further assured that the students that the university would do everything possible to make their stay in the school enjoyable, creative and also to give them all they deserve to do well with a view to preparing them for future challenges.

“We cherish excellent performances and equally accord rewards to those who utilize those golden opportunities which we pray you are going to appreciate.

“As we matriculate you into your various programmes, by implication, you are part and parcel of the university community, by this also, you will sign an oath to be of good behaviour through out your stay in the university.

“University exists on accepted values cherished all over the world, therefore, as a student you need to enjoy the freedom in FUDMA by conducting your daily activities within the accepted laws and regulations of the university and that of the host community.

“There are anti-social behaviours the university will not condone from any student, no matter the level of his study. As the University rewards a hard-working student on his last day with us, so also we punish, within the laws, someone who breaks the laws on his/her departing day.

“As you are also aware of the security challenges in the country, I urge you to be security conscious and cooperate fully with the university by obeying basic security tips that may be released from time to time,” Hamisu-Bichi advised the students.

