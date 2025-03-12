Fubara’s request letter to present 2025 budget directed to bombed assembly complex

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara officially wrote to the state House of Assembly, notifying the lawmakers of his intention to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill for consideration and approval.

Fubara’s letter, dated March 11, 2025, was addressed to the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, and titled Presentation of the Rivers State 2025 Budget to the Rivers State House of Assembly.

However, the letter was directed to the Assembly complex on Moscow Road, which was bombed last year, rather than the legislative quarters on Aba Road, where the lawmakers have been holding their sittings.

The governor noted that his notice was in compliance with the Supreme Court judgment, which recognized the 27 lawmakers loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, as the legitimate Assembly.

Describing the lawmakers’ failure to honour his invitation for a meeting at Government House on Monday as unfortunate, Fubara stated that he had decided to proceed with the budget presentation after receiving the Certified True Copy of the apex court’s judgment.

The letter read, “Please recall my statewide broadcast of March 2, 2025, in which I expressed our unreserved commitment to implementing the recent Supreme Court judgment on the political disputes in Rivers State as soon as the enrolled judgment orders were served on us.

“It was in furtherance of this commitment that we initiated the consultative meeting with the Rivers State House of Assembly for March 10, 2025, to consider all the issues raised by the judgment and agree on the way forward in the best interest of our dear state.

“However, this crucial meeting was never held, which was unfortunate. Nevertheless, we have decided to move on to swiftly implement the terms of the judgment as promised, having now been served with the Certified True Copy.

“Consequently, we wish to notify Mr. Speaker of our desire and intention to present the 2025 Rivers State Appropriation Bill to the Rivers State House of Assembly on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, by 10 a.m.

“Thank you for the kind consideration of my request by the House, and please accept, Mr. Speaker, the assurance of my highest regards.”

