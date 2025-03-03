Fubara to sacked lawmakers: You’ll return to office soon

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has assured the local government chairmen and councillors sacked from office that they will soon return to office.

Fubara said this to the sacked LG bosses at the inauguration of the Government House Staff Quarters in Port Harcourt on Monday.

The Eagle Online recalls that the Supreme Court sacked the chairmen and councillors on Friday in a suit challenging the legality of the election that brought them into office.

Fubara on Sunday in a statewide broadcast asked the chairmen to vacate office and hand over to the highest civil servant at the local government level.

He also ordered the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission to commence the process of organising another LG poll.

Speaking on Monday at the inauguration of the Government House Staff Quarters in the state capital, the governor, while reeling out his protocol list, recognised the sacked chairmen and councillors, adding: “Don’t worry, you will soon be back in office.”

The sacked chairmen and councillors who were present at the inauguration responded with an applause for Fubara.

Post Views: 1