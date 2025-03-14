Fubara to Assembly: Embrace peace, obey Supreme Court judgement

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State urged the state House of Assembly to embrace peace and prioritise the interest of the state in compliance with the Supreme Court judgement.

He spoke at the inauguration of the 85-year-old Okrika Grammar School in Okrika Local Government Area on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

The governor said that it was important at the stage of the political crisis in the state that all the stakeholders embrace peace.

“The Supreme Court has made its judgment, we don’t have any option than to abide by it,” Fubara said.

According to him, the other party to the Supreme Court judgment, the Rivers State House of Assembly, needed to know that they are also to comply with the ruling.

He said: “And do so with commitment that prioritises the interest of the state.”

Fubara said that such resolve must engender collective action towards achieving peace in the state.

He said that it was because it served as the potent medium through which all the arms of government could function properly while creating public goods that would benefit everyone.

He emphasised that without an enduring peace, sustainable development would be hampered practically, while the sense of security, respect, tolerance, stability, and well-being to pursue goals would suffer.

He added: “And by the special grace of God, we have started the process.

“We are appealing to other parties to consider the interest of Rivers State.

“It is important.

“The only thing that we owe this state is peace and development.

“I am open any day, any time for total peace in our state.

“Because if I have to govern well, there is a need for peace to prevail.”

Speaking on the project, Fubara recalled how the planning committee of the 20th Anniversary of the Diocese of Okrika Anglican Communion visited his office, and appealed to him to give the dilapidated school a facelift.

He explained that the request was considered based on the school’s place in history and the importance of quality education in addressing some social vices among idle and uneducated youths.

He said his administration resolved that the standard of the school should be uplifted since education, healthcare and food sufficiency were part of its agenda.

According to him: “To the glory of God, we are here today to unveil one of the things that we have done, even in the face of these situations confronting our administration.”

Fubara assured the Anglican Church that whatever that is remaining within the scope of what has been approved for the institution, will be completed.

He added that education had remained the bedrock of development in any society, saying that if the key facilities to boost education were properly managed, crime would be reduced drastically.

He urged the church, which manages the school, to protect every facility the government had put in place in the school.

Fubara assured the leadership of the church that experts would be sent to assess the shore protection concerns expressed by the Bishop, and see how to safeguard the school surroundings from being washed away.

He urged the Old Boys of the school to take up some strategic projects, especially the establishment of a centre for computer-based examinations for external examinations.

In his remarks, Dr. Ovy Chukwuma, the State Commissioner for Education, said the massive remodelling and reconstruction work on the school had restored the glory of Okrika Grammar School.

He said the construction and equipping of Okrika Grammar School was awarded in April 2024 to various contractors, while the project was fully funded by the government.

According to Chukwuma, the project consists of an Administrative Block, 24 Classroom Blocks, Laboratory, ICT, Library Block, Assembly Hall, 100-bed Male Hostel, 100-bed Female Hostel, Kitchen, and Dinning Hall.

He added: “It also has matron’s quarters and sickbay, principal’s quarters, senior staff quarters, junior staff quarters, perimeter fencing, gate, generator house, and power supply with extension of electricity, including solar-powered street lights, among others.

“There is a road network and landscaping of about 1.8km with 1.5km drainage, interlocking connecting buildings, completed road pavements and parking lots, and water supply to all the buildings within the compound.”

Speaking also, the Head of Local Government Administration, Okrika LGA, Obianime Appollos, said the Okrika Grammar School, established in 1940, had remained an iconic institution known for academic excellence.

Appollos commended Fubara for remodelling the structures and restoring the status of the institution after years of neglect.

Golden Iruayenama, on behalf of the Old Boys Association, said the school’s years of neglect and dilapidated structures were worrisome and promises to fix them never materialised until Governor Fubara changed the narrative.

Also speaking, Bishop Enoch Atuboyedia of Diocese of Okrika, Anglican Communion, said it would be remembered that the grammar school, after 85 years of existence, was magnanimously remodelled and resuscitated by Fubara.

