Fubara, others, mourn victims of boat mishap in Rivers

Governor Siminialaye Fubara of Rivers has promised to ensure safety for sea travellers in the State.

This followed the boat mishap just witnessed in the State.

Fubara’s promise is contained in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Boniface Onyedi, on Wednesday.

The Governor joined other well-meaning individuals to mourn the death of 20 people in the mishap.

According to him, his administration would continue to work to ensure that travelling on the sea routes becomes safer for the people.

Similarly, Andoni Local Government Council Chairman, Erastus Awortu, has advised boat drivers against embarking on night journeys to guard against mishaps and uncertainties.

According to him, a monitoring team has been set up by the Council to offer some medical services to survivors.

He also said that a team of divers had been assigned to ensure that dead bodies of victims were recovered.

Awortu said: “Upon receiving the sad development, we immediately dispatched our team to join the first responders on rescue mission at the scene to help salvage the situation.

“We are closely monitoring the situation to offer further support, especially to give the survivors necessary medical attention.

“Our men are also out to help recover the remains of dead bodies from the river”.

He condoled with victims and their families, while also praying for the repose of the dead.