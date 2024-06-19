Fubara orders immediate audit of LG accounts  

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has ordered the auditor general of the state to begin the audit of the accounts of the 23 Local Government Areas for the past three years.

This development is coming amid the long-running political crisis rocking the state.

While swearing in the Caretaker Committee Chairmen of the Local Government Areas, the governor said the measure is intended to serve as a check for the incoming officials.

Fubara urged the caretaker chairmen not to see themselves as superheroes, but to protect the interests of their people, and demonstrate that the government made the right choice in appointing them.

The governor emphasised that the current events are a product of democracy.

He explained that the fight against tenure extension is not just about the state, but the entire country, as allowing it in one state could lead to it being replicated nationwide.

Fubara noted that Rivers State was not doing anything unusual, as most states in the country are also run by caretaker committees.

He, however, cautioned that their tenure would not be excessively long, because the process for local government area elections would commence soon.

The governor equally warned against violence, stressing that it is not his approach.

He also enjoined the officials to sort out the salaries and entitlements of the outgoing chairmen.