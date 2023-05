Sir Siminialayi Fubara and Prof Ngozi Ordu were on Monday sworn in as the Governor of Rivers State and Deputy Governor respectively.

Fubara was sworn in at exactly 12pm after the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Amadi.

When invited to the rostrum, the immediate past governor, Nyesom Wik,e addressed his successor thus,” Your Excellency, the new governor of Rivers State, I hand over the flag of the state and the handover notes to the governor of Rivers State.”

..details later.