Fubara makes first public appearance after suspension

Suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has made his first public appearance after his suspension from office.

Fubara attended the service alongside his Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie.

His appearance comes days after President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers on Tuesday, citing political tensions and security concerns.

The declaration led to the suspension of Fubara, his deputy, Prof Ngozi Odu, and all members of the state House of Assembly.

Tinubu appointed Ibok-Ete Ibas as the Sole Administrator to oversee the state’s affairs for six months.

