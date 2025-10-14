Fubara inaugurates new SSG, urges him to be honourable

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has inaugurated the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Benibo Anabraba, urging him to guard his office with honour and protect the interests of the state.

Governor Fubara made the remark and demand during the swearing-in of the newly-appointed SSG in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the governor earlier on Monday approved the appointment of Anabraba as the SSG.

He congratulated the SSG and described his position as one of honour, while urging him to discharge his duties respectfully.

He said: “This is a position of honour.

“So I want you to guard that office with honour, discharge your duty with respect, and protect the interests of the state.

“When you leave the office, I want you to leave the office with honour, and you can only leave it with honour when you discharge your duty responsibly.”

Fubara urged the SSG to see his appointment as a call to duty rather than an opportunity to show power.

He emphasised the need for Anabraba to assist in reassuring the people of Rivers State that the government meant well for them, especially now that peace had returned to the state.