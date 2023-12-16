Fubara has only eight Commissioners left as two more quit

Two more Commissioners have tendered their letters of resignation to quit the Rivers State Executive Council.

The departure of the two Commissioners leaves Governor Sim Fubara with only eight SEC members.

The Rivers State Executive Council had 17 members before the resignation of the commissioners.

One of them had in November left to take up an appointment as a Federal Commissioner.

The latest two to quit the cabinet of Governor Fubara are the Commissioner for Special Projects, Emeka Woke, and Commissioner for the Environment, Austen Ben-Chioma.

Woke, who served as the Chief of Staff to former two-term Governor and now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, resigned in a letter dated December 14, 2023.

The former Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area said in the letter: “My decision to resign at this time necessitated by pressing family demands for my time and attention as well as the desire to afford other deserving Rivers people the opportunity to serve you and the state in that capacity.”

Ben-Chioma, who served as Commissioner for Urban Development in the administration of Wike, gave “personal reasons” for his resignation in his letter dated December 15, 2023.

Those who resigned earlier included the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor; Commissioner for Works, George-Kelly Alabo; Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Inime Aguma; Commissioner of Finance, Isaac Kamalu; Commissioner of Transportation, Dr. Jacobson B. Nbina; Commissioner for Education, Prof. Prince Chinedu; and Commissioner for Housing, Gift Worlu.