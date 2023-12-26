Fubara defends pact with Tinubu, begins implementation with payment of 27 lawmakers

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has defended the pact he had with President Bola Tinubu in the bid to resolve his face-off with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

The Eagle Online recalls that the pact, encapsulated in an eight point resolution, was sealed on December 18, 2023.

This was at a meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In a broadcast to the people of the state on Monday, Fubara said the peace deal brokered by President Tinubu was not a death sentence, adding that he would implement it in such a way that would restore political stability in the state.

He said: “By this singular effort, our dear President has demonstrated that he loves Rivers State and cherishes nothing short of a reign of perfect peace in our State with his presidential peace proclamation on the 18th of December 2023.

“Mr President’s Peace Proclamation has naturally elicited mixed reactions from our people and across the country.

“As a principal participant in the entire saga, I have taken some time to study the terms therein and have come to the conclusion that the peace pact is not as bad as it may be portrayed by those genuinely opposed to it.

“It is certainly not a death sentence.

“I reaffirm my acceptance and my commitment to implementing both the letter and spirit of the declaration in such a way and manner that will restore political stability to our dear state without compromising the collective interest of our people and our cherished and shared democratic values.

“Both parties have demonstrated some goodwill in the implementation process with the withdrawal of the purported impeachment notice on their part and the release of hitherto withheld allowances of the members of the State House of Assembly by the Government.

“I have said before there is no price too much to pay for peace and with the realisation that the worst peace is better than the best war.

“We will strive to make peace with all segments and interest groups without surrendering our freedom nor jeopardising the interest and well-being of the good people of Rivers State who graciously entrusted us with their cherished mandate.

“Let me, therefore, crave your kind understanding and call on you to have confidence in the process we are embarking upon to find lasting peace in our state as we are confident that we can achieve stability and progress without endangering the collective interest of our people.”