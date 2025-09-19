Fubara can still have second term, fight with Wike not over — Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed that the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, can still have a second term in office, adding that his fight with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, was not yet over.

This is coming after speculations going around suggesting the governor may not be allowed to go for a second term in office.

This was due to the crisis he had with Wike, his two-term predecessor.

Some also claim part of the agreement for him to return to power was to forget about a second term in office.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele revealed that Fubara can still have a second term in office if he seeks the face of God and stays loyal to Wike.

He also noted that part of his loyalty to Wike would include technically ceding the position of the deputy governor to the speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and make his deputy a figurehead.

He said: “Fubara can still get a second term if he seeks the face of God and is obedient to his principal, Nyesom Wike.

“He should also note that his acting deputy governor would be the speaker of the state, his chosen deputy would be more of a figurehead.”

Ayodele also noted that the state won’t be totally peaceful and that some of Fubara’s allies will cause a crisis because they will be angry with him.

He mentioned that the fight between Wike and Fubara isn’t over as the latter would be used to checkmate the FCT Minister.

He added: “Rivers State won’t be fully peaceful because of the indecision of Fubara; he won’t be taken seriously anymore, and some of his allies will be angry with him.

“Fubara and Wike will still fight; it’s not yet over, and the governor will be used to check Wike politically.”

Furthermore, Ayodele commended President Bola Tinubu for saving the state from calamity.

He said: “Tinubu saved River State from calamity and bloodbath because without it, the state would have been forgotten.

“Several things would have happened in the state, but the state of emergency cautioned everyone.”

