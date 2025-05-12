Fubara: Are you sure I even want to go back to office + Video

The suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has asked those who are urging him to calm down, saying they are not even sure if he wants to return to office.

Fubara spoke to his supporters during a Service of Songs in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Sunday in honour of the late elder statesman, Edwin Clark.

The event was organised by the Rivers Elders Forum and attended by several prominent figures.

Speakers at the event who condemned his suspension and called for his recall, referred to Fubara as “governor”.

Responding, Fubara called for calm, saying those who spoke did so in their personal capacity and not his.

He said their hard stance may not contribute to peace in the state.

He said: “Not everything is by oshogbe (violence).

“Do you even know if I want to go back there?

“Don’t you see how better I look?

“If I have my way, this is the altar of God, I don’t even wish to go there.

“My spirit has left that place long ago.”

