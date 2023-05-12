Frustrated husband begs Court to terminate marriage with fetish wife

A divorce-seeking husband, Oyeyinka Adegoke, Friday passionately pleaded with a Mapo Grade A Customary Court in Ibadan to save him from his wife, Wuraola, whom he alleged was diabolic.

Adegoke stated in his testimony that his fortune had nosedived since he exchanged marital vows with Wuraola.

He added that his wife was not only diabolic but that she was also stubborn and disobedient.

“My lord, Wuraola recently destroyed two of my vehicles and a motorcycle which I use for business.

“Worse still, I gave her a car for transportation, but she caused the car to suffer mishap.

“As if those were not enough, Wuraola has been aborting the pregnancies she had for me,” Adegoke said.

The petitioner pleaded with the Court not to waste any further time in terminating the marriage.

At the conclusion of his testimony, the Court’s President, S.M. Akintayo adjourned the suit until June 29 for the respondent to state her case.