FRSC warns tanker drivers against speeding

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has cautioned tanker drivers against speeding on the highways to avert explosions.

FRSC Commander, Ore Unit Command, Sikiru Alonge, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) following the prevention of a tanker explosion Tuesday in Ore, Ondo State.

Alonge said that the fuel-laden tanker tumbled and discharged its content on the highway while negotiating a bend on the Ore Interchange Bridge.

The official said the combined efforts of the FRSC, Ondo State Water Corporation (ODWC) and other security agencies, averted the explosion.

He stated that the incident caused heavy traffic on the axis, adding that the corps had tried its best to ensure a free flow of traffic afterwards.

“We contacted the Fire Service in Ore, but when they were not available, we decided to look for an alternative place to deposit the fuel.

“The efforts of the water corporation, by spraying water on the petrol, prevented the explosion.

“We hereby urge drivers of fuel-laden tankers to always exercise patience on the highways when ascending and descending bridges, to avert tragedy,” Alonge said.