FRSC warns motorists against route violation on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Ogun Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned motorists against route violation or driving against traffic as construction work resumes on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday.

Ahmed Umar, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, gave the warning while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Ota, Ogun.

Umar said the warning had become necessary as the FRSC, Police and other sister agencies, would be on ground to arrest motorists driving against traffic.

The sector commander said the FRSC and other sister agencies had been deployed to the construction sites to ensure sanity, check excesses of drivers and control gridlock.

“We are appealing to motorists to be patient, refrain from driving against traffic and adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations.

“Our men will be there to arrest anyone who commits route violation or drives against traffic as they will be prosecuted.

“In addition, the motorists should be law abiding and cooperate with FRSC and other sister agencies to ensure free flow of traffic, reduce time spent and sufferings of the motoring public in the course of the construction work,” he said.

NAN reports that Julius Berger Construction Company will return to site on Monday to continue construction works between Long Bridge and Kara Bus-Stop on the Lagos-bound carriageway, after stopping work in December 2022.