FRSC vows to appeal against ruling restricting officials from highways

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Biu has vowed that the Corps will file an appeal against a court ruling which restricted its operations to Federal Highways.

Biu said this in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem Tuesday in Abuja.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Asaba, Delta, made the ruling in Appeal No. CA/AS/276/2019 filed against the FRSC by a lawyer, Darlington Ugo-Ehikim.

It was gathered that the appellate court Monday affirmed the judgement of the Federal High Court, which held that the FRSC can only operate on Federal roads.

It dismissed the appeal filed by FRSC challenging the judgment of Justice E. Nwite of the Federal High Court, Warri.

The High Court on January 25, 2019 entered judgement in favour of the Plaintiff, who is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, Warri branch.

The court also granted all the reliefs sought by Ugo-Ehikim, which include a declaration that the FRSC has no right to operate and/or carry any activity on State and Local Government roads.

The trial court also issued restraining orders against the Commission from operating on roads other than federal highways and also awarded N10m cost against the FRSC Biu said, “we are aware of the judgement of the Court of Appeal Asaba Judicial Division from the briefing received from our Legal Representatives.

“However, as at the moment, we are yet to obtain a Certified True Copy of the judgement.

“As soon as we obtain the same, we would take time to look at the judgement and make an informed decision on it. Until then, we urge the public to remain calm.”

The Corps Marshal said that the implication of the judgement as reported in the media, was that FRSC personnel would not be able to attend to or rescue crash victims on roads other than federal roads.