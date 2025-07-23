FRSC vows stringent action against corrupt, undisciplined officers

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has vowed to deal ruthlessly with any officer of the Corps engaged in bribery, corruption, consumption of illicit drugs, and incivility to the motoring public.

The Corps Marshal, FRSC, Malam Shehu Mohammed made the vow in his address during the 2025 half-year strategy session with the commanding officers on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the 2025 Half-Year Strategy Session is “Driving Change from Within: Reinforcing Integrity, Accountability, and Performance.”

Mohammed said that reports revealed that there were challenges in the enforcement operations due to patrol misconduct and rising cases of indiscipline.

This, he said, included bribery and corruption, poor command oversight, absenteeism, drug abuse, and increasing incivility toward motorists, among others.

“These are major factors affecting our internal administrative control and impacting negatively on our performance.

“It has also created deep concerns among Nigerians who have placed a high premium on our ability to deliver on our mandate.

“As we converge for this high-level strategy session, our consultations must be solution-driven in line with our commitment to reposition the Corps on the path of accountability and professional excellence.

“We must be deliberate in taking measures designed to key into the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President to improve the welfare of Nigerians through safer highways,” he said.

The FRSC boss said that there was a need to focus on leadership responsibility and enforcing the chain of command in order to restore discipline across commands.

He said that the theme was specifically chosen to guide the deliberations of the Strategy Session into making the Corps more effective and productive in discharging its duties.

He also said that the theme also reflected management’s desire to drive change from within by harnessing the efforts of both officers and men, including special marshals and other critical road safety stakeholders.

The Corps Marshal said efforts must be channelled to drive the needed changes from within the workforce.

“The burning issues for discussion should therefore be focused on the following:

“We need to confront the culture of compromise and address the ethical decay in the Corps, which is affecting our integrity and public perspective;

“There is a need to enforce standards against absenteeism, apathy, and duty abandonment in the Corps, as well as reward performance and accountability as a motivating factor for improvement in the system.

“Commanding officers must put in effort to manage emerging behavioural threats affecting our productivity and public perspective;

“Commanding officers must identify changes in behavioural patterns and establish possible causes and apply the required disciplinary sanctions and do more with less.

He also said that they must be innovative in strategic partnerships in the face of funding challenges and must improve relationships with state governments to support some critical operations. (NAN)

