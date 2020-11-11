The Federal Road Safety Corps, Katsina State Sector Command, has urged all stakeholders to partner the corps to reduce the high rate of accidents on the highways that result in loss of lives and property.

The Sector Commander, Ali Tanimu, made the call in Katsina on Wednesday at the 2020 World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Crash Victims.

Tanimu described the task of curtailing such crashes as herculean, but that it could be accomplished with the support of the stakeholders.

He said all hands must be on deck to ensure that the current death rate as a result of road accidents was reduced.

“It is when these have been accomplished that it can be said that the memory of the departed souls are truly remembered.

“The FRSC is aware that those deceased were our fathers and mothers, sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, neighbours and friends.

“Those who sustained various degrees of injury are equally remembered and wished speedy recovery,” he said.

The sector commander said that prayers to the Almighty God to reduce the rate of the accidents would be conducted in mosques and churches in the state on November 13 and November 15, respectively.

He called on the stakeholders to continue to support accident victims with First Aid that they would need during road accidents.

He also urged road users to continue to abide by traffic rules and regulations to reduce the rate of accidents on the highways.