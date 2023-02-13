FRSC urges newly-promoted officers to be more dedicated

Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kwara, Frederick Ogidan, has urged the newly-promoted officers of the corps to be more dedicated in the discharge of their duties.

Ogidan, who stated this during the decoration of the 34 affected officers in Ilorin on Monday, congratulated them and urged them not to relent in discharging their duties more effectively.

“The promotion is something that gladdens FRSC members. It was massive and marvelous in our sight.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. Do not relent in discharging your duties. You can do more on your own part.

“You should be grateful that you are alive to witness this day. Some of your colleagues are not privileged to witness and celebrate this day,” he said.

Ogidan assured that FRSC personnel were ready and prepared for the forthcoming general elections, as they would ensure that election materials got to designated places without any hitch.

He said that the corps and other para-military agencies had held training programme with INEC to ensure smooth conduct of the elections.

The Sector Commander also said that all vehicles would be inspected and certified road worthy before being allowed to carry election materials to designated places.

He also said that FRSC personnel had been warned to be apolitical, neutral and impartial while discharging their duties on election day.

“We have trained our officers to play by the rule of the game. They are servants of government and must play their roles by being neutral and by not assisting any political party or group in perpetrating any form of rigging,” he said.

Ogidan assured that the corps would continue to serve the public and deliver its duties effectively.