FRSC urges motorists to find alternative routes as protesters block Ore-Benin expressway again

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Saturday advised motorists and other road users plying Ore-Benin Expressway in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State to find alternative routes as protesters have blocked the expressway again.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the protesters, kicking against the scarcity of redesigned naira notes, locked down the expressway and set bonfires to disrupt free flow of traffic.

NAN also reports that the protesters who began their protest on Friday on the Ore-Benin expressway returned to the axis again on Saturday, grounding commercial activities and leaving motorists and other road users stranded.

Sikiru Alonge, the FRSC Unit Commander in Ore, told NAN that the traffic congestion on the expressway made it difficult to control the traffic for motorists and road users plying the area.

He also urged motorists and other road users caught up in the traffic congestion to exercise patience, telling others who are yet to get to the area to find alternative routes to continue their journeys.

Alonge called on government authorities to deploy other security agencies to the area in order to join FRSC in tackling the congestion on the axis.

“The Ore-Benin expressway is blocked right because of protesters, those in the traffic congestion should exercise patience, but motorists and other road users who are yet to get to the axis should find alternative routes to continue their journeys.

“I also implore authorities at the State and Local Government level to deploy other security agencies in assisting the FRSC personnel control the traffic.”

Meanwhile, ASP Funmilayo Odunlami, Police Public Relations Officer, Ondo State Police Command, told NAN on telephone that police personnel had been drafted to the area to guide against a breakdown of law and order.

“We are warning the youths not to take laws into their hands because we will not tolerate destruction of government property or breakdown of law and others under any guise,” Odunlami said.