FRSC unveils modernised website to enhance service delivery

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has unveiled its newly redesigned official website aimed at delivering a more efficient and user-friendly platform for Nigerians and road users globally.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Corps Public Education Officer,(CPEO), ACM Olusegun Ogungbemide, and made available to newsmen.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the redesign is part of a broader reengineering process by the FRSC, which included the near-completion of a seamless process for obtaining drivers’ licences

Ogungbemide, in a statement on Monday, said that the development came in a strategic move to align with evolving digital trends and enhance user experience.

He said that the upgraded platform, accessible at: www.frsc.gov.ng, represented a significant leap in its digital transformation journey and reinforced its commitment to transparency, accessibility, and service excellence.

He described the revamped site as a one-stop digital hub for all road safety administration and traffic regulation services.

He said: “With its sleek interface and modern design, the website now offers faster load times, improved security, and seamless access to credible and timely information.

“The new look speaks volumes of a highly modernised, user-friendly, and informative digital platform tailored to meet the evolving needs of Nigerians and all road users.”

Ogungbemide emphasised that the redesign followed the Corps’ continuous efforts to maintain excellence in public service delivery.

He recalled that the FRSC website was previously ranked the best in Nigeria among 315 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the fifth edition of the Federal Government’s MDA website ranking.

This, he said, was conducted by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR).

He added that the ranking was carried out in collaboration with subject matter experts from the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and BPSR in line with global best practices.

Speaking on the development, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed, reiterated the Corps’ commitment to digital innovation and public engagement.

Mohammed noted that the revamped platform aligned with FRSC’s vision to deliver transparent, efficient, and technology-driven road safety services.

“This newly redesigned website reflects our mission to save lives, enhance road safety awareness, and deliver world-class public service,” he said.

The FRSC boss further urged Nigerians across all sectors, public, private, NGOs, and Civil Society Organisations to take advantage of the website’s features.

This, he said, would be for quick and stress-free access to vital information from the comfort of their homes.

According to him, the site prioritises user engagement, with modern layouts designed for interactivity and easy navigation.

Mohammed said: “Information is logically structured to enable seamless access to services and resources.

“Designed to educate, engage, and even entertain, the new website offers intuitive, visually appealing layouts aimed at improving awareness and compliance with road safety regulations.

“The public, including motorists, pedestrians, researchers, and media professionals, are invited to explore the platform and make full use of the tools available.”

