The Federal Road Safety Corps, Zone 4 Command has advised all traffic offenders earlier arrested, but yet to pay their fines, to do so immediately or risk arrest.

Terry Hoomlong, Acting Zonal Public Education Officer, Zone RS 4, in a statement on Tuesday said the advice was given by Assistant Corps Marshal Kayode Olagunju, the Zonal Commanding Officer.

Hoomlong said the offenders who had already been declared wanted after exceeding the seven-day grace period from the date of arrest and issuance of notice of offence tickets, were now being looked out for.

According to him, operatives of the corps in a special operation, tagged: “Operation Tracker,” slated for September 11 to 17, were out to apprehend the defaulters.

He said: “Those who voluntarily report in any of the FRSC offices nationwide and make payment for the fines as stipulated will not be prosecuted.

“However, those arrested with the expired notice of offence tickets will have their vehicles impounded and the offenders prosecuted.

“This is in line with Section 10 (4) of the FRSC (Establishment) Act, 2007 and the Regulation 220 of the National Road Traffic Regulations, 2012.

“The prosecuted offenders face the risk of six months imprisonment in addition to their fines.”

He said the Zonal Commander had directed all the commanding officers in the zone to circulate the list of wanted offenders and collaborate with sister security agencies in their areas of jurisdiction to track down the fleeing offenders.

Hoomlong added that the commanding officers were to also liaise with the boards of internal revenue in their areas to also track down some of these offenders at the point of renewal of their vehicles and drivers licences.

The Zone 4 of FRSC comprises Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa States.