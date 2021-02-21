The Federal Road Safety Corps says it will implement recommendations of Global Road Safety through application of technology, purposeful stakeholders’ engagement and enforcement of road traffic laws and regulations.

The Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, announced this in a statement by Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, on Sunday in Abuja, as the corps celebrated its 33 years of establishment.

He said the corps had intended to totally digitalise its processes and services and enhance its operations with sophisticated equipment, including electronic ticketing and fines payment, as well as perform all operational activities on camera.

Oyeyemi said the corps would ensure that higher and more expansive grounds were broken, while also making sustainability a key watchword.

He said: “Following the COVID-19 experience also, the corps will institutionalise the learning management system to include video conferencing/virtual learning.

“Stakeholder collaboration will equally be enhanced and sustained while all other programmes, including Free Vehicle Safety Checks will be taken to the next levels.

“Before the turn of the decade too, it is expected that the National Traffic Television will debut to complement the National Traffic Radio.”

The FRSC boss said to bring the aforementioned about, essentially the corps intended to continue to increase its personnel numerical strength as well as beef up logistics.

This, Oyeyemi said, would be such that it could further expand its spheres of coverage in all services, including command formations and other facilities.

“With the increase in personnel and the infrastructure on ground at the FRSC training institutions, aside from others being out-sourced, the FRSC Academy in Udi, Enugu State, is expected to become a degree awarding institution before the close of the year 2021,” he said.

Oyeyemi said the corps would liaise more with government agencies and corporate organisations, adding that aerial rescue and traffic surveillance was expected to be of routine engagement.

Oyeyemi appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for an unprecedented solidarity with the corps, saying his receptiveness to road safety ideals in the country was manifested in the construction of road infrastructure nationwide.

He added that the rehabilitation and expansion of the railway system, growing air travel facilities, encouraging developments in water transportation and rehabilitation of pipelines were all manifestation of the country.

“With the other modes of transport improved and the alternatives to the road are of choice to Nigerians, the country can be said to be edging towards an era of glorious transportation system,” he said.