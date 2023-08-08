FRSC to clamp down on trucks carrying livestock, humans together – Biu

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Biu, said the corps would clamp down on the dangerous practice of trucks conveying livestock and human passengers together.

The Corps Marshal made this known when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Biu observed that such dangerous practice, mostly by drivers conveying livestock and other goods from Northern parts of Nigeria to the South, had been putting many lives in danger, particularly when accidents occurred.

He said that his working visit to Borno State was part of the issues to be discussed with stakeholders, particularly road transport unions.

He said: “We are in Borno for a couple of days to assess and see how our operatives are faring.

“There are several issues and challenges around here and we need to boost their morale.

“We also intended to sit down with stakeholders, especially the road transport unions.”

Biu, who also spoke on speeding, particularly by some commercial bus drivers, said the need for speed limit devices to regulate them was necessary.

He lauded the Borno State Government for its sustained support to the corps in the state and reiterated the commitment to improve FRSC presence in the state.

He said: “The Government of Borno made our stay very comfortable in the state.

“Our men are feeling safe, based on some measures taken by Governor Babagana Zulum.”