The Federal Road Safety Corps says it will start arresting motorists for illegal use of Police Spy Number plates and other special number plates in Ogun State.

The Idiroko Unit Commander of the FRSC in Ogun State, Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, revealed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Ota.

Olaluwoye said the exercise would be enforced along Idiroko and Owode axis of the state.

According to him, the exercise would be complemented by the police and other security agencies, adding that it was aimed at checking the excesses of drivers and reducing crime rate.

“The FRSC wants to implore those that indulge in such act to stop because any driver who breaks the law will be apprehended and prosecuted,” Olaluwoye said.

He urged motorists to adhere strictly to all traffic rules and regulations so as to reduce road crashes on the highways.

The unit commander also cautioned motorists against flouting the COVID-19 protocols in order to reduce the spread of the second wave of the pandemic.

