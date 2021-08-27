FRSC threatens to prosecute underage tricycle operators in Taraba

Corps Commander Selina Williams, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Friday threatened to prosecute underage tricycle operators in Taraba State.

This is contained in a press statement by the Superintendent, Route Commander (SRC), Adeleye Abayomi, the Sector Public Education Officer in the state.

According to the statement, Williams had already visited all the stakeholders including the Nigerian Army, Police and other sister security agencies to intimate them on the plans to ensure a safe motoring environment in the state.

“Corps Commander Williams has paid courtesy calls on stakeholders such as security agencies and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to sensitize them on the planned actions to enhance road safety in the state,” it stated.

The statement quoted section 10 (4) (y) of FRSC Establishment Act 2007 and National Road Traffic Regulation 2012 of section 46 (5) as basis for the planned action.

“The sections frowned at underage driving; therefore any minor henceforth apprehended by FRSC operatives under these ambits of the law would be treated accordingly,” it stated.

Williams also pledged action against market encroachment that prevalent on Jalingo Highway along Nukkai-ATC Axis as caused by hawkers, saying the situation would be checked through early morning cry route patrol round the town.

The statement noted that the Sector Commander also visited and assessed the FRSC Jalingo Drivers License Centre and was pleased with total production of 562 drivers license from January, 2021 till date.