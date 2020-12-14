The Plateau Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps(FRSC), Isaac Akporowho, has urged commercial vehicle drivers and Okada riders in the state to observe traffic rules and regulations during the forthcoming Christmas to ensure accident-free celebrations.

Akporowho made the call on Monday while launching the Ember Months campaign of the Pankshin Unit of the corps at the Pankshin market square.

“The life of every citizen of Nigeria, including you, the drivers and Okada riders, is very important to this government; therefore, you must drive or ride safely.

“We believe the era of speeding and over loading is gone with FRSC’s tireless enlightenment campaigns across the state,” he said.

He said that the Ember Months activities of the corps were meant to sensitise the general motoring public to the dangers associated with driving within the period.

“Statistics show that there is usually high volume of traffic, with people traveling with/or to their loved ones for the end-of-year festivities.

“This period also comes with hazy hamattan weather which impairs visibility and constitutes danger to motorists, which calls for caution, ” he said.

Earlier, Assistant Corps Commander Abdullahi Mohammed, the Pankshin FRSC Unit Commander, urged the leadership of the National Union Road Transport Workers and the commercial motorcyclists union to caution their members against breaking traffic rules and regulations so as not to waste the lives of innocent commuters.

Abdullahi Assignment, Chairman, Plateau Central NURTW, who was represented by the Deputy Chairman of the union, Zaya Gorman, commended the corps for launching the campaign and pledged to caution the union’s members to ensure safe driving during the festive period and beyond.

Simon Kopsu, Chairman, Okada Riders, Pankshin Local Government Area, also pledged to prevail on his members to adhere to traffic rules and regulations during and after the festive period.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that officials of the Pankshin College of Health Technology conducted free blood pressure test for both drivers and Okada riders as part of the occasion.