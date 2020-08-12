The Federal Road Safety Corps, Nasarawa Sector Command says it has recovered and returned N900,000 belonging to victims of a fatal accident that occurred on Monday.

The Sector Commander, Hammed Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the accident occurred at about 4pm in Sabon-Gida along Keffi-Garaku Highway, Nasarawa State.

Mohammed said it was a lone crash involving a Volkswagen Sharon conveying six passengers on its way from Jos to Abuja.

According to him, the FRSC rescue operatives got to the scene of the crash within seven minutes it got information about the incident.

Mohammed said: “The crash was suspected to be as a result of speeding (SPV) which led to loss of control by the driver of the vehicle, Mr Suleiman and one male adult, who died in the process.

“Other passengers in the vehicle sustained various degrees of injuries ranging from fractures, bruises and cuts.

“The rescue team of FRSC took all injured passengers to the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, while the deceased body was deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

“Nine hundred thousand naira (N900,000:00) and other items belonging to both the deceased and injured passengers, as recovered by FRSC operatives, were handed over to the victims’ families on Tuesday by the Unit Commander RS4.32 Keffi.”

The FRSC officer said other items recovered at the crash scene included: a travelling bag, laptop bag, shuttle bag, vehicle battery, radio, two Android Phones, Wrist Watch, keys and some clothes.

Mohammed, while admonishing drivers against recklessness on the roads, condoled with the family of the deceased and prayed Allah to grant the injured quick recovery.