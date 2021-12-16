FRSC returns N2.6m to victim of auto crash in Zamfara

Zamfara Command of Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has returned the sum of N2,580,000 to an auto crash victim, Bashir Abdullahi in the state.

The Sector Commander, Iro Danladi, handed over the recovered money to the victim in Gusau on Thursday.

Danladi, while presenting the money, said Bashir Abdullahi was rescued along three other persons by FRSC rescue team on Dec. 15, at about 11:45pm around Tazame village along Gusau-Futuwa road.

According to him, the accident was as a result of an attempt by the driver of a Golf 3 car with registration number DKA557RY to avoid killing a chameleon crossing the road and that led the vehicle to veer off the road.

He commended the rescue team for its selfless service and honesty, urging it to keep up such characters, saying the corps will be proud of them.

Danladi equally advised the public against night journeys due to poor visibility and security issues.

Receiving the money, Abdullahi thanked the command for the quick response and its sincerity.