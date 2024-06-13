FRSC rescues 25 victims alive in Enugu-Onitsha road crash, orders prosecution of driver

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), On Wednesday, said its officers rescued 25 victims of Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) alive from the avoidable crash that occurred at Ugwu Onyeama on the Enugu-Onitsha expressway, Enugu.

This is even as the FRSC Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed called for investigation and speedy prosecution of the driver responsible for the fatal crash.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Corps Commander, Olusegun Ogungbemide on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to the corps, the preliminary crash investigation report revealed that the accident which occurred at about 1900hrs was caused by speed violation.

The FRSC said that it involved seven vehicles comprising of a black Toyota Matrix bearing the following registration details ENU742NL, a white Suzuki Hijet mini bus ENU982XY, Custom Toyota Highlander jeep JRV247HK, and a blue Toyota Corolla with registration number UWN16AP.

Others are; a Toyota Rav 4, a Red Mack Tanker and a Mazda vehicle.

The FRSC emergency rescue teams deployed to carryout rescue operations reported that the crash involved a total of 29 people comprising 20 male adults and 9 female adults.

The corps said, “From the number, 10 victims comprising eight male adults and two females sustained different degrees of injuries. Unfortunately, four victims were killed as a result of the crash.

“FRSC investigation report indicates that of the 4 fatalities recorded, two victims were killed on the spot while the remaining two died in the hospital.

“The injured victims were rescued to orthopaedic hospital, Enugu while the dead bodies have been deposited in Park Lane hospital morgue.”

Furthermore, the corps marshal reaffirmed the position of the Corps on deepening its ongoing prosecution of drivers who by their actions caused road traffic crashes in Nigeria.

He however, noted that the driver responsible for the Ugwu Onyeama crash would not be spared.

The FRSC boss called on the Judiciary, leadership of transport unions and other relevant stakeholders in the road transportation sector to collaborate with the Corps towards restoring sanity on the roads.

This, he said, would be through speedy and effective prosecution of traffic violators, especially those who caused crashes on the roads.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Corps Marshal had during his inaugural address to the media drawn the attention of road users to issues of imbibing moral and ethical rebirth, which have become a major issue in the country.

NAN also reports that he warned against traffic violations citing instances where they resulted in avoidable crashes with fire outbreak, leading to wanton loss of precious lives and destruction to properties.

According to him, there is no going back on prosecuting erring drivers.