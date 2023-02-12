FRSC renews commitment to reduce road crashes

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun has renewed its commitment to reduce road crashes to barest level before, during and after the upcoming general elections.

The Idiroko Unit Commander of FRSC, Akinwunmi Olaluwoye made this known while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Sunday in Ota, Ogun.

Olaluwoye said the FRSC personnel had intensified efforts by embarking on early patrol exercise for quick response and rescue the accident victims around Idiroko areas and its environs.

“We are determined to embark on aggressive sensitisation programme to radio stations, motor parks, Churches and Mosques, on the numerous dangers of flouting traffic rules and regulations,” he said.

The unit Commander warned motorists to strictly adhere to traffic rules and regulations as we are also approaching rainy season.

He enjoined them against excessive speeding, reckless driving, wrongful overtaking, driving under influence of intoxicating substances to avoid mishaps.

Olaluwoye further admonished motorists to refrain from driving against traffic to prevent unnecessary loss of lives.

He called for co-operation of the motoring public, warning that erring drivers will be arrested and prosecuted according to the law.

Besides, he pledged stronger collaboration with other sister agencies to make roads safer for the public.