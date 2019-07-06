The Hawan-Kibo Unit Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in Plateau, has handed over N494,000 recovered from an accident scene to the owner, through a relation.

Charles Badoohleng, the Unit Commander, while handing over the money to the victim’s relation, Aminu Abubakar, said that the accident occurred on July 3, along Hawan-Kibo – Jos road.

Badoohleng, who attributed the accident to wrongful overtaking, said that no life was lost, adding, however, that the victims were “severely injured”.

He said: “When the accident occurred, our Search and Rescue team rushed to the scene and, during the rescue operation, recovered N494,700 belonging to one of the victims.

“As a reputable organisation saddled with the mandate of saving lives and property, we did our investigation and ascertained the real owner of the money.

“Today, we are handing over the cash to Abubakar, a relation of the victim who owns the money.”

The unit commander said that the injured commuters were currently receiving treatment at Salama Hospital, Gidan-Waya, Kaduna State.

Abubakar, while receiving the money, thanked the FRSC for ensuring that the accident victims were rescued, and for handing over to him the money belonging to his relation, who was involved in the mishap.

He urged officers and men of the corps to keep the good work and be committed to the core mandate of the organisation.