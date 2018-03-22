FRSC recovers, hands over stolen vehicle to owner

The operatives, of RS2.21, Ijebu Ode Unit Command, while on routine patrol along the Sagamu-Ijebu Ode Expressway at about 11:27am, noticed an abandoned Black Corolla car with registration number BDG 448 ET, which was packed haphazardly along the patrol team’s route.

Operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps on March 19, 2018 recovered a stolen vehicle and have handed it over to the owner.

The operatives, of RS2.21, Ijebu Ode Unit Command, while on routine patrol along the Sagamu-Ijebu Ode Expressway at about 11:27am, noticed an abandoned Black Corolla car with registration number BDG 448 ET, which was packed haphazardly along the patrol team’s route.

Upon closer examination, the team observed that there was no person inside the car.

Upon further examination, the team discovered that the car’s key was still in the ignition.

After diligent checks, the team had reasonable suspicion that the vehicle could have been stolen and abandoned.

They thereafter took necessary precautions and towed the car to the FRSC Command.

After further investigation, including checks of the vehicle’s documents found inside the vehicle, necessitated a search of the national vehicle database, which resulted in locating the owner of the car.

The FRSC thereafter contacted the vehicle owner, Comrade Lumumba I. Okugbawa, the Secretary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, who is based in Lagos.

Upon contacting Okugbawa, he confirmed ownership of the car, which he said was stolen at gunpoint.

He thereafter came on March 21, 2018 in company of ASP Onime Peters, DCO II, Mowe Police Division, Ogun State, where he earlier reported the theft of the car.

After ascertaining him as the true owner and with due documentation, the car was released to him.