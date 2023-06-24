FRSC recovers 28 stolen vehicles, sensitises drivers on safety

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Kaduna State Sector Command said it recovered 28 stolen cars, adding that it returned them back to the owners in the state.

Zubairu Mato, FRSC Sector Commander, Kaduna Sector Command, said this in Kaduna, Kaduna State on Saturday.

The Sector Commander spoke at a Sensitisation and Enlightenment Campaign for drivers ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir festivity in the state.

He said that FRSC would begin enforcement of vehicles proof of ownership to ensure that drivers are original owners of their vehicles.

Mato said that the rise in the spate of car theft made the FRSC conceive the idea of registering proof of ownership when renewing vehicle particulars.

According to him, motorists should ensure proper registration of their vehicles once the National Vehicle Identification Scheme commences.

He said: “This will enable us recover stolen vehicles more.

“One cannot register a stolen vehicle somewhere.

“He or she will definitely be caught.”

Mato said the rate of road traffic crash had decreased in the state, adding that about 300 people died in crashes from January to date, which was a decrease if compared to previous years.

He attributed the crashes to overspeeding and neglect of road signs, urging drivers to drive carefully as some parts of the roads were still under construction.

The Sector Commander said that the sensitisation campaign, especially for commercial drivers, ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir festivity, was to minimise the occurrence of road crashes.

According to him, commercial drivers, especially during festivities, engage in overspeeding to meet up time for their targets.

Mato urged the drivers to avoid overspeeding and loading, wrongful overtaking, driving during heavy rain and ensure their vehicles are in good condition.

He also urged them to install speed limiting devices, while also not neglecting the importance of seat belts.

Earlier, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, said that during festivities, the corps intensifies sensitisation and enlightenment on measures of safety while on the road.

Biu, represented by Deputy Corps Commander, Abdulrahman Bima, tasked drivers on responsible driving while ensuring that their vehicles are in good condition.

Also, Mustapha Babayaro, the Station Manager, Kaduna Line, Unguan Sarki Bus Terminal, said the sensitisation was timely as the Eid-el-Kabir festival approaches.

He lamented that most drivers during festive period were always in haste, trying to make more trips to meet their financial target.

Babayaro cautioned the drivers on such attitude, while urging them to ensure adherence

to road safety rules and regulations.

Present at the sensitisation campaign, which took at the Kaduna State Transport Authority Garage in Unguan Sarki, were operatives of the National Emergency Management Agency, Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority and other transport unions.