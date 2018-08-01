FRSC records 840 accidents, 430 deaths in May – Report

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, says it has recorded 840 road traffic accidents nationwide in May.

The corps said in its report on traffic accidents for the period that the figure represented an eight per cent decrease in road crashes when compared to April.

The report which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja, did not, however, give the accidents figure for April.

It said that a total of 5, 993 people were involved in those accidents in which 2,777 sustained various degrees of injury and 430 persons were killed.

It said the 430 casualties represented 58 persons or 12 per cent less than the deaths recorded in April.

It said: “Amongst all the persons killed, 325 were males and 105 females – 76 per cent of persons killed were male and female.”

According to the corps, the highest number of road traffic crashes was recorded in Kaduna State with 91 cases, involving 705 persons out of which 375 sustained injuries and 64 persons died.

It said that the FCT followed with 84 cases; Niger, 48; while Nasarawa State and Ogun had 46 cases each.

It said that Ondo and Kano states recorded 40 and 38 road traffic accidents, respectively.

On a zonal basis, the report said that Zone RS1 comprising Kaduna, Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states recorded the highest road traffic accidents in May with 183 cases.

It said that 118 died in those accidents, while 639 suffered various degrees of injury.

The report said that Zone RS7 – FCT and Niger, followed with 132 accidents with 29 deaths, while Zone RS11 – Osun, Ondo and Oyo states ranked third with 86 cases of accidents and 65 deaths.

It added that the least number of accidents in May was recorded in Zone RS10 – Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states with 29 cases and 15 deaths.