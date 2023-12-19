FRSC records 205 deaths, 231 crashes in Kano

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it recorded 231 road traffic crashes and 205 deaths between January and November in Kano State.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Ibrahim Abdullahi, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano, on Tuesday.

Abdullahi disclosed that during the period under review, a total of 1,451 people were involved in the crashes, while 759 sustained varying degrees of injuries and 692 rescued.

He also pointed out that 33,324 vehicles were impounded within the period under review for contravening various traffic offences.

Abdullahi identified some of the most prevalent offences to include: non-possession of driver’s licence, overloading and speed limit violation.

He said that the corps prosecuted and secured convictions of 931 traffic offenders within the period.

“The number of offences committed was 35,644 and the most prevalent offences were driver’s licence, overloading and violation of speed limit, among others,” he said.

The Sector Commander added that a total of 1,129 offenders were arraigned, while 198 were discharged.

He said that the number of road traffic crashes reduced by three per cent, with the casualties reducing by 13.74 per cent compared with what was obtained in 2022.

Abdullahi attributed the reduction in crashes and fatalities to increased levels of enforcement and sensitisation being carried out in motor parks and places of worship.

He cautioned drivers against speed limit violation and other actions inimical to road safety.

The Sector Commander enjoined motorists to always observe traffic laws in order to ensure safety on the road.