FRSC records 11 deaths during Yuletide in Anambra

The Federal Road Safety Corps in Anambra State on Tuesday said it recorded 11 deaths and 21 crashes during the Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC in the state, Sunday Ajayi, told newsmen in Awka that five out of the 21 crashes were fatal.

Ajayi also said 70 motorists were arrested for overloading during the enforcement exercise embarked on by the officers and men of the commission.

The commander added that the usual gridlock at the Niger Bridge was not experienced by motorists during the period due to the massive deployment of FRSC personnel and other security agents.

According to him, all obstructions on the Niger Bridge as well as in other strategic locations were removed before the celebrations.

Ajayi, however, appealed to motorists to continue to obey traffic rules and regulations in order to ensure safety on the roads.